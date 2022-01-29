 
Showbiz
Saturday Jan 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone's intimate scenes with Siddhant are ‘favourite’: says 'Gehraiyaan' director

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Deepika Padukones intimate scenes with Siddhant are ‘favourite’: says Gehraiyaan director
Deepika Padukone's intimate scenes with Siddhant are ‘favourite’: says 'Gehraiyaan' director

Dar Gai, who worked as an intimacy director of Gehraiyaan, recently commended Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s professionalism while doing bold scenes.

During her conversation with India Today, the Indian-based Ukrainian filmmaker talked about her experience of working with the Bollywood diva.

“I don't want to sound cheesy, but it was one of my favourite experiences," she expressed.

"Because when you have the right people on board and professionals who believe in what they are doing and why they are doing it, it is then that the magic starts,” added the director.

Meanwhile, she also lauded movie’s director Shakun Batra for having a ‘command over his craft’.

“With Siddhant and Deepika, I could play around with a lot of interesting techniques,” she told the outlet while complimenting the actors for being ‘extremely collaborative.’

More From Showbiz:

Ajay Devgn tracks down criminals in 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’ trailer: Watch

Ajay Devgn tracks down criminals in 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’ trailer: Watch

Deepika Padukone raises temperature on internet in chic black faux leather dress

Deepika Padukone raises temperature on internet in chic black faux leather dress

Sara Ali Khan gives a peek into her Kashmir getaway with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan gives a peek into her Kashmir getaway with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan
Mahira Khan sends a prayer for Bollywood actor Mouni Roy on wedding

Mahira Khan sends a prayer for Bollywood actor Mouni Roy on wedding
Iqra Aziz wants people to 'accept' reality after 'Javed Iqbal' ban

Iqra Aziz wants people to 'accept' reality after 'Javed Iqbal' ban
Mahira Khan becomes Jedi Master for PSL 7 Peshawar Zalmi anthem: Watch

Mahira Khan becomes Jedi Master for PSL 7 Peshawar Zalmi anthem: Watch
Amitabh Bachchan begins dubbing for his upcoming film, calls his routine ‘tough’

Amitabh Bachchan begins dubbing for his upcoming film, calls his routine ‘tough’
Here's why Kapil Sharma chose Netflix for his comedy special 'I’m Not Done Yet'

Here's why Kapil Sharma chose Netflix for his comedy special 'I’m Not Done Yet'
Shilpa Shetty’s disgraced husband Raj Kundra’s Instagram gets makeover

Shilpa Shetty’s disgraced husband Raj Kundra’s Instagram gets makeover
Akshay Kumar recalls Rajesh Khanna in 'Bawarchi' as he plays cook: Watch

Akshay Kumar recalls Rajesh Khanna in 'Bawarchi' as he plays cook: Watch
Mouni Roy looks regal in red at her Bengali wedding with Suraj Nambiar, see pics

Mouni Roy looks regal in red at her Bengali wedding with Suraj Nambiar, see pics

Salman Khan drops teaser of his upcoming song 'Dance With Me': Watch

Salman Khan drops teaser of his upcoming song 'Dance With Me': Watch

Latest

view all