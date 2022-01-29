Michael Bublé fawns over new MV ‘I'll Never Not Love You’ with wife Luisana Lopilato

Lyricist and songwriter Michael Bublé recently wore his heart on his sleeve and gushed over wife Luisana Lopilato’s ‘star quality’ performance in I'll Never Not Love You music video (MV).

The singer weighed in on it all while interviewing with People magazine.

He started off by admitting, "I think a lot of people probably don't know that when I write music and you hear those great big arrangements — like on, say, 'Cry Me a River' or 'Feeling Good' — I'm inspired by film and the ability for us as human beings to suspend our disbelief."

"This was one of the greatest songs I'd ever been part of writing, and it deserved this really ambitious, beautiful video concept."

He even added, "I thought it would be really cool to be able to travel through those scenes with the love of my real life, my wife, who just happens to be a great actress and happens to be really beautiful and wonderful. So, for me, it was this very cool family affair."

"I think the longest I had ever taken to film a music video before this was 16 hours. People probably thought I was a bit crazy when I came to them with this idea, but as they started to see the footage, I think they realized how great it was. For the first time in my life, on the last day of a video shoot, I wished it didn't have to end. We had way too much fun."