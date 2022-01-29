 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ as Archewell endeavours deepen rift: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Reason being, Prince Harry’s dedication to his Archewell audio venture seems to have ‘opened the flood gates’.

Royally Obsessed podcast host and presenter Rachel Bowie made this revelation while speaking at length about one of Prince Harry’s closest friends Tom Bradby.

She referenced some of his points regarding the prince’s apparent unhappiness during the last year and admitted, "Tom Bradby was saying that Harry is heartbroken by what’s going on with his family.”

"That was kind of big story too. We know that the press operates with an invisible contract, that there is always this kind of give, push, pull kind of mechanism going on. So I thought it might be interesting to look back.”

“This was all pre-Oprah, there was a lot of unknown to all of us while we were still kind of contemplating the separation when the Sussexes being here [in the US], we weren't vaccinated, there was a lot [going on]. I kept thinking about this that there was right after the first episode of Archewell.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry given lucrative Netflix and Spotify deals 'to drop royal bombshells'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry given lucrative Netflix and Spotify deals 'to drop royal bombshells'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s trip to the UK will ‘boost’ brand image ‘for sure’: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s trip to the UK will ‘boost’ brand image ‘for sure’: report
Prince Andrew’s accuser ‘refuses to settle’ unless he’s held to account: report

Prince Andrew’s accuser ‘refuses to settle’ unless he’s held to account: report
Prince William ‘appalled’ by Prince Harry’s security strategy: report

Prince William ‘appalled’ by Prince Harry’s security strategy: report
Prince Andrew called out as a ‘bully’ with a ‘nasty side to him’: report

Prince Andrew called out as a ‘bully’ with a ‘nasty side to him’: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face new warnings: 'Risks to life now higher'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face new warnings: 'Risks to life now higher'
Prince Charles, William ‘shocked’ by Prince Andrew’s desire for trial in assault case

Prince Charles, William ‘shocked’ by Prince Andrew’s desire for trial in assault case
Kelly Clarkson ‘ready to pack up and ditch L.A’ life: ‘She’s at her wits end’

Kelly Clarkson ‘ready to pack up and ditch L.A’ life: ‘She’s at her wits end’
Taylor Lautner was scared of going out in public for 10 years amid 'Twilight' craze

Taylor Lautner was scared of going out in public for 10 years amid 'Twilight' craze
Michael Bublé fawns over new MV ‘I'll Never Not Love You’ with wife Luisana Lopilato

Michael Bublé fawns over new MV ‘I'll Never Not Love You’ with wife Luisana Lopilato
Lady Gaga on publicly speaking about being sexually abused: 'it was healing'

Lady Gaga on publicly speaking about being sexually abused: 'it was healing'
George Clooney, Brad Pitt agree to receive 'less' money for their project's theatrical release

George Clooney, Brad Pitt agree to receive 'less' money for their project's theatrical release

Latest

view all