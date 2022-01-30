 
Kim Kardashian knows Kanye West 'will not accept' Pete Davidson, worried about future

Kim Kardashian knows Kanye West 'will not accept' Pete Davidson, worried about future

Kim Kardashian is worried about her co-parenting future with Kanye West amid his irresponsible behavior.

The 41-year-old SKIMS founder finds it very difficult to have Pete Davidson in her life with Kanye West no onboard.

An insider has revealed: “Kanye is making it difficult for Kim, he won't accept Pete. He’s not going to go away easily. It’s been a difficult split.”

They went on to tell new! that Kim is "worried the whole thing will escalate even further" and that Kanye "won't stand down" as he's very stubborn."

Pete, on the other hand, has proven to be "the best tonic to the drama" as he "calms her down."

Kim's thoughts are revealed after Kanye allegedly spread rumour about her SNL funnyman, saying that he has AIDS.

