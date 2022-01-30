Virginia Giuffre father threatens 'royal bluffer' Prince Andrew: 'I’ll see YOU in court'

FileFootage

Virginia Giuffre's father hopes for the truth to unfold during legal battle with Prince Andrew.



Sky Roberts says that he has his daughter's back no matter what and will ensure evidence is provided in support of his daughter during trial.



Sky tells the Sunday Mirror: “If my daughter asks me to stand up in court, I will do it and tell them the truth.

“She wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t right. I believe in her.”

Sky went on to accuse the Duke of York of bluffing about what happened back when Ms Giuffre was 17. He then added that the Queen's son “doesn’t have a strong hand”.

Elated by the fact that the Queen has “kind of disowned” Sky thinks this is a "great" milestone for daughter's case. He, however, does not believe that Andrew will face prison time.

Regardless, Sky knows that this suit will help clarify daughter's name for trafficking other girls for Andrew’s paedo pal Jeffrey Epstein.



Sky says: “It’s the coward’s way out to try to blame the victim.”

