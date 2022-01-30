Priyanka Chopra returns to social media after short break

Priyanka Chopra returned to social media after a short break following the birth of her first child with Nick Jonas via surrogate.



The Sky Is Pink actor ended the social media hiatus with a sweet comment on Kajol’s Instagram post.

Commenting on Kajol’s post, Priyanka praised her daughter Nysa.

Priyanka said, “She’s stunning” followed by a heart-eyed emoticon.

Earlier, Kajol sharing a sweet photo of Nysa said, “Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world!”

“Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!,” Kajol concluded.