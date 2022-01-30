 
Prince Andrew ‘shouted’ at royal staffer due to ongoing sex abuse trial?

Prince Andrew reportedly shouted at a gardener days after being handed court papers in his sex abuse trial

Prince Andrew has been lashing out at royal staff in the wake of his ongoing sex abuse trial, and according to recent reports, lost his cool at a female gardener over trees at Windsor.

According to the UK Sun, the disgraced son of Queen Elizabeth threw a major tantrum over some damaged trees days after being served court papers.

A source described Prince Andrew’s behaviour as “over the top” and reportedly left the gardener “shaken and upset.”

“Andrew is under a great deal of stress but it’s no reason to take it out on staff doing their job. She had nothing to do with the damage and felt it was unfair. After all, it’s only a few saplings,” the source was quoted.

Andrew is currently embroiled in a court case after Virginia Roberts Giuffre claimed that he had sexual relations with her when she was a part of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring. 

