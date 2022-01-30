Kourtney Kardashian shares throwback photos with Travis Barker before they were a couple

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian shared her throwback photos with fiancé Travis Barker from the year 2018, when they were still neighbours.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and posted the photos with caption, “June 2018.”

In the pictures, the Blink 182 drummer can be seen standing to the right of Kourtney.

Commenting on the post, the US musician dropped a romantic comment.

He wrote, “Soulmates” followed by a heart emoticon.

According to reports, in 2018, Kourtney was in relationship with model Younes Bendjima after they first met at Paris Fashion Week in October 2016.

They split in August 2018 after Bendjima left a harsh comment on one of her Instagram photos.