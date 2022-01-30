Dwayne Johnson cradles Macho ‘the incredible monkey’ like ‘one of my children’

Renowned actor Dwayne Johnson leaves fans bursting in laughter over the way he cradled Macho the incredible monkey during his appearance for Wildlife preservation.

The star recounted the entire moment with the help of heart-string tugging photographs that added a brand new flair.

While gushing over some of Macho’s best traits he could be heard saying, “Macho is very rambunctious and all our guests were cautioned to not get too close.”

Due to this while, ‘I was speaking to the trainer who said, “Macho is really wanting to get close to you’ I asked, ‘Why is it a male thing?’”

He said, ‘No it’s a Alpha thing. Your energy and size, he thinks you’re just like a Silverback and Macho wants to feel protected by you’.”

I said, ‘Well you tell Macho, I don’t have time to be his Silverback daddy - I got shit to do’.”



“’That’s when Macho held my arm, then he hid himself underneath my arm, then he pulled me so I would sit down and then he climbed in my lap’.”

Before concluding he also added, “Then I spent the next 20 minutes talking about saving animals while holding Macho in my lap like he was one of my children”.

