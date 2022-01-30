 
Sunday Jan 30 2022
Prince Charles 'loves' Prince Harry but will not make 'grand gesture' for reunion

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Prince Charles is said to love his sons, including Prince Harry, dearly as he is looking to spend some “precious time” with the Duke of Sussex.

However, Harry has been warned that his father will not go as far as making a “grand gesture” to express his love.

Royal expert Rebecca English told Palace Confidential: “The Prince of Wales does really love his son and yes, there is a dialogue going on there between them and, of course, the hope is that one day they will be able to repair their relationship.

“But the Royal Family is just not kind of prone to these grand gestures.

"That said I think probably, they do want Harry to eventually be able to come to the UK and spend some quality time with his father.

"But of course, it all depends I think slightly on how things go over the next few weeks regarding the judicial review he's seeking from the Home Office about his security.

“And of course, there is that kind of lurking bombshell of his memoir that's due to come out later this year.”

