Sunday Jan 30 2022
Bella Hadid says 'people pleasing' constantly took her back to abusive 'men and women'

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Bella Hadid says 'people pleasing' constantly took her back to abusive 'men and women'

Bella Hadid weighed in on struggling with drawing boundaries around her personal and professional life in past. 

During her maiden podcast interview with Amanda de Cadenet, the 25-year-old model discussed her childhood and unhealthy relationships.

She revealed having learnt an important lesson from her past as she expressed, “I constantly went back to men and also women that had abused me and that’s where the people pleasing came in.”

“I started not having boundaries – not only sexually, physically, emotionally but then it went into my work space,” Hadid explained.

She also looked back on the challenging phase of her childhood when she was ‘never heard’.

“I grew up around men - whether that was in relationships or family or whatever that was - where I was constantly told that my voice was less important than their voice,” she said.

Hadid, who dated The Weeknd, said that her nature of ‘not having boundaries’ had a huge impact on her relationships.

“Then moving into relationships growing up, and not having the boundaries of being able to stick up for myself and have my voice being heard, affected me in my adult relationships very intensely, where my nervous system would crash. It was fight or flight,” she added.

