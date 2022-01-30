 
Sunday Jan 30 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan react to Spotify's move

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, whose ties with the streaming giant are under scrutiny, have broken their silence on Spotify's move.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement through their Archewell Foundation amid row between US commentator Joe Rogan and the streaming giant, saying they are committed to addressing the "global misinformation crisis".

It reads: "Since the inception of Archewell, we have worked to address the real-time global misinformation crisis. Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of rampant mis- and disinformation every day.

"Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform.

"We have continued to express concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis.

"We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does."

The royal couple reportedly signed a £18million podcast deal with Spotify over their arrival in the US after quitting the royal jobs.

Meghan and Harry's statement comes after the streaming giant reportedly took the Sussexes' projects in its hands. They are also struggling to save their Netflix deal amid growing pressure for their content. 

