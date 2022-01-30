Lin-Manuel Miranda shares how knew if Andrew Garfield was in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Film director and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda recalled the hilarious moment when he figured out that his co-star Andrew Garfield was making a cameo appearance in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show on Friday, the Tick, Tick…Boom! director, 42, told host Jimmy Fallon that Garfield lied about reprising his role in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest film after rumours were making rounds everywhere.

He shared, “So the day it leaked he might be involved, he was on my set. We were still filming, and between shots, I kind of quietly went over to him and was like, 'Andrew, are you in the new Spider-Man?'"

"And his exact reaction was, 'What? Shut up. Shut up,'" Miranda joked, recalling Garfield's nervous laughter. He added, "And I walked away thinking, 'Oh, he's in the new Spider-Man."

The Social Network actor had managed to stay tight-lipped during the promotions of Tick, Tick…Boom! to convince everyone that he wasn't in the new Spider-Man movie.

After the film's release, fans were surprised to see the actor joining Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire on the big screen.