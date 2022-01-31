 
Monday Jan 31 2022
Jason Momoa living in van parked at friend's house post Lisa Bonet breakup

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Jason Momoa is reportedly living in a Ford RV after moving out of the home he shared with Lisa Bonet
Jason Momoa is reportedly living in a Ford recreational vehicle (RV) after moving out of the $3.5 million home he shared with estranged wife Lisa Bonet.

According to Page Six, the Aquaman star is currently stationed in a luxury $750,000 camper parked at a friend’s house in Los Angeles, near the home he shared with Bonet and their two kids in Topanga Hills.

In pictures acquired by the publication, Momoa, looked casual than ever in a purple T-shirt and jeans with his long hair flowing untamed.

The photos come just two weeks after Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, announced their breakup after 16 long years of being a couple.

The actor is reportedly very fond of his black luxury camper, which he had customised from a Colorado-based company named EarthRoamer.

A source was also quoted as saying, “He stays in it quite often and has opted to sleep in there instead of getting a hotel on set so he can be by the beach. He’s really not a private jet, luxury resort kind of guy.”

