Monday Jan 31 2022
Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst dies after falling from apartment

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Former Miss United States (USA) Cheslie Kryst died on Sunday after falling from her New York apartment. She was 30.

The model died on the spot after falling from her high-rise home in New York City on Sunday morning.

According to reports, she lived in the ninth floor of the apartment, however, she was last seen on the 29th floor terrace.

Cheslie Kryst was crowned Miss USA in 2019.

Hours before her death, Kryst shared her dazzling photo on Instagram with a cryptic note.

She wrote, “May this day bring you rest and peace” followed by a heart emoji.

Fans and friends were shocked to hear about her death.

One fan commented, “Still in complete shock… Cheslie you were a beautiful soul and what you did in your life inspired so many people including me. You will be remembered.”

