 
entertainment
Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan strongly reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Piers Morgan strongly reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement
Piers Morgan strongly reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has strongly reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s statement on the current Spotify row.

Commenting on royal editors Omid Scobie and Chris Ship’s tweets, Piers Morgan hit out at Meghan and Harry.

Omid Scobie and Chris Ship’s tweets contained Meghan and Harry’s statement made by an Archewell spokesperson.

Commenting on Chris Ship’s tweet, Morgan said, “Note: no suggestion of returning all the $$$ that @Spotify have paid them.”

In another tweet, he said, “If anyone knows about ‘spreading disinformation’, it’s these two & their sycophantic media lickspittle.”

Earlier, Meghan and Harry expressed their concern to Spotify about COVID-19 misinformation on its platform and are committed to continuing to work with the company.

More From Entertainment:

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst dies after falling from apartment

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst dies after falling from apartment
Prince Charles is joining Weibo

Prince Charles is joining Weibo
Prince Edward and his family will have no role in Prince Charles's monarchy?

Prince Edward and his family will have no role in Prince Charles's monarchy?
Duchess Camilla to replace Meghan Markle in important role

Duchess Camilla to replace Meghan Markle in important role
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry criticised for not boycotting Spotify

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry criticised for not boycotting Spotify

Spotify announces new measures after Prince Harry and Meghan express their concern

Spotify announces new measures after Prince Harry and Meghan express their concern

Can 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' catch 'Avatar's' domestic box office record?

Can 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' catch 'Avatar's' domestic box office record?
Prince Harry’s security concerns branded ‘extraordinary’: report

Prince Harry’s security concerns branded ‘extraordinary’: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle voice concern to Spotify over COVID-19 misinformation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle voice concern to Spotify over COVID-19 misinformation
Piers Morgan gives new name to Kanye West and Julia Fox after their snog photo

Piers Morgan gives new name to Kanye West and Julia Fox after their snog photo
Jason Momoa living in van parked at friend’s house post Lisa Bonet breakup

Jason Momoa living in van parked at friend’s house post Lisa Bonet breakup
Prince Andrew needs to avoid 'modern-day Hindenburg': report

Prince Andrew needs to avoid 'modern-day Hindenburg': report

Latest

view all