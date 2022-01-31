Zendaya drops off Tom Holland on set, feels like a parent

Zendaya and Tom Holland's chemistry is too cute to handle! The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars recently appeared together for an interview and the fans can not stop gushing over their bond.

In the latest chat with Marvel Entertainment, the couple touched upon working with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Amid all this, the Euphoria star revealed that she and Jacob Batalon's nerves were on the high while they were dropping off Tom Holland on the first day of work with the other spiderman.



"It was so funny, that first day, I was like, nervous for you [Tom Holland]," she said.

She went on to add, "I was like, we had to do like a rehearsal, and me and Jacob felt like your parents, like dropping you off at Kindergarten for the first day."

The Dune actor also recalled her worries from the day and said, "it's like, 'Ah, I hope the other kids like him,' you know? And like, 'I hope he doesn't come back crying.'

She also revealed that she had a stash of great Tom-Tobey-Andrew clicks, "I was taking pictures of you guys so that you could have it, and it was so cute."

Meanwhile Spiderman: No Way Home has broken another record by collecting a whopping USD 1 billion worldwide. The film is currently the sixth most successful film of all time.