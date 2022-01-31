 
Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise shares Top Gun: Maverick teaser during AFC Championship promo

American actor Tom Cruise gave a glimpse of some new footage from one of his most-anticipated movies, Top Gun: Maverick and has sent the internet into meltdown.

The War of the Worlds actor has recently appeared in an NFL promo ahead of the AFC Championship that also featured footage from the long-overdue movie, premiering May 27.

Meanwhile, the promo has also been shared on the official page of the Twitter account of the NFL, featuring Tom Cruise discussing the two teams that are playing for the championship.

The two-minute clip showcases several significant scenes from the film, including one in which Cruise is shown aboard an aircraft carrier with two jets in the backdrop.

He's also seen riding a motorcycle in another scene. We also see Cruise's Maverick flying a jet in the video, as he says, "We root for the bold, the brave. The risk-takers who are pushed to the very limit to succeed."

The promo also features Tom mouthing a popular line from the original Top Gun film as he concludes the video saying, "So let's kick the tires and light the fires because the time is now."

For unversed, the film is set to hit the theaters on May 27 and stars Cruise in the same role that he first played 36 years ago in the original. 

