The Walking Dead star Moses J. Moseley dies at 31, police suspect suicide

The Walking Dead star Moses J. Moseley has died at 31.

The sad news of his demise was broken by his agent, Tabatha Minchew.

“Moses was a very talented person, with a bright light around him. He will be missed deeply by his friends, family and fans. Always a ball of happy energy around him,” Minchew said in the statement.

Moses was found dead in Stockbridge, Georgia after he was reported missing by his family earlier this week. While the cause of death has no been revealed, it is suspected that the actor died of suicide.

The star played Michonne’s pet zombie Mike on AMC’s The Walking Dead from 2012 to 2015.

AMC issued a statement on social media on Monday, “Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley.”

