 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS fans take over internet to wish Jimin a speedy recovery post appendicitis surgery

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

BTS fans take over internet to wish Jimin a speedy recovery post appendicitis surgery
BTS fans take over internet to wish Jimin a speedy recovery post appendicitis surgery 

BTS fans are sharing their heart-felt wishes to wish the septet member Jimin, whose full name is Park Ji-min, a speedy recovery after he was revealed to have undergone an appendicitis surgery and tested positive for Covid-19.

On January 31, Big Hit Music announced on Weverse that the Filter song-maker suffered sudden abdominal pain and mild sore throat.

“Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31,” the agency announced.

Since the health condition of the much-loved K-pop idol was shared, fans outpoured their love and support on social media, making #GetWellSoonJimin a Twitter trend with millions of Tweets.

“The one who told us to wear masks, wear warm clothes, eat proper meals, take care of ourselves is currently suffering this, I hope for the speedy recovery jimin baby angel,” one fan expressed.

Another user wrote, “wishing a speedy recovery for our strong mimi”

Another fans hoped to see the singer soon while writing, “It's okay, it's gonna be okay... the jimin that i know is a very strong guy that i believe you will not...this year i will wait for you to come back...park jimin”


More From Entertainment:

Janet Jackson was banned from Grammys after wardrobe malfunction

Janet Jackson was banned from Grammys after wardrobe malfunction
Robert Pattinson chased Batman role for a year, was 'obsessed'

Robert Pattinson chased Batman role for a year, was 'obsessed'
Kapil Sharma celebrates first birthday of son Trishaan

Kapil Sharma celebrates first birthday of son Trishaan
Kanye West tells fans to stop asking him to make NFT: ‘Ask me later’

Kanye West tells fans to stop asking him to make NFT: ‘Ask me later’
‘Be prepared’: Singer Frank Turner on music’s mental toll

‘Be prepared’: Singer Frank Turner on music’s mental toll
Nick Cannon confirms expecting 8th baby, congratulates Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Nick Cannon confirms expecting 8th baby, congratulates Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna's father knows she is going to be a 'good mom': 'I'm so happy'

Rihanna's father knows she is going to be a 'good mom': 'I'm so happy'
Cristiano Ronaldo made Georgina Rodriguez go from buses to Bugatti: 'It was funny'

Cristiano Ronaldo made Georgina Rodriguez go from buses to Bugatti: 'It was funny'
Kanye West working with accused rapist Marilyn Manson 'everyday' on Donda 2

Kanye West working with accused rapist Marilyn Manson 'everyday' on Donda 2
The Walking Dead star Moses J. Moseley dies at 31, police suspect suicide

The Walking Dead star Moses J. Moseley dies at 31, police suspect suicide

Rihanna 'never focused' on becoming a mother until A$AP Rocky stepped in life

Rihanna 'never focused' on becoming a mother until A$AP Rocky stepped in life
Riz Ahmed brings personal fears to screen in ‘The Long Goodbye’

Riz Ahmed brings personal fears to screen in ‘The Long Goodbye’

Latest

view all