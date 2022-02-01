BTS fans take over internet to wish Jimin a speedy recovery post appendicitis surgery

BTS fans are sharing their heart-felt wishes to wish the septet member Jimin, whose full name is Park Ji-min, a speedy recovery after he was revealed to have undergone an appendicitis surgery and tested positive for Covid-19.

On January 31, Big Hit Music announced on Weverse that the Filter song-maker suffered sudden abdominal pain and mild sore throat.

“Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31,” the agency announced.

Since the health condition of the much-loved K-pop idol was shared, fans outpoured their love and support on social media, making #GetWellSoonJimin a Twitter trend with millions of Tweets.

“The one who told us to wear masks, wear warm clothes, eat proper meals, take care of ourselves is currently suffering this, I hope for the speedy recovery jimin baby angel,” one fan expressed.

Another user wrote, “wishing a speedy recovery for our strong mimi”

Another fans hoped to see the singer soon while writing, “It's okay, it's gonna be okay... the jimin that i know is a very strong guy that i believe you will not...this year i will wait for you to come back...park jimin”



