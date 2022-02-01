Beyoncé gets all in mood for love as she gives sneak peak at her Valentine's Day look

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022
Pop sensation and fashion diva Beyoncé, who keeps her fans on their toes with her latest pics and clips, goes all out when it comes to dressing for a theme.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the singer shared a slew of her sizzling pics, wearing a full velvet tracksuit in a luscious dark shade of maroon and tangerine.
She finished off her look with a matching spaghetti strap top, a velvet bucket hat, and a pair of white trainers, looking every bit the sultry.
The 40-year-old pop star couldn’t resist offering her fans a sneak peek of her latest range made especially for the Valentine's Day.
To give a Valentine's Day theme to the look, Beyonce wore a white pair of heart-shaped sunglasses. It might be a little early to officially celebrate Valentine’s Day, but the singer has got us all in the mood for love.