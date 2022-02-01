 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Spotify deal turns 'murky'?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

File Footage 


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lucrative deal with Spotify seems to have become a bit difficult for both parties to uphold.

Speaking about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s rather "murky" relationship, royal correspondent Natalie Oliveri spoke on Today: "They are one of Spotify's most high-profile clients.

"They signed a deal with Spotify in December 2020 worth an estimated $30 million (£185million) but so far they've just produced one podcast that was released in December 2020.

"Last week it emerged that Spotify had actually taken back control of Harry and Meghan's podcast over this lack of content. It's all a bit murky there with the multi-million dollar deal."

Presenter Sylvia Jeffreys added that the move to take control over the deal makes it apparent that the relationship between the two parties has become rather more difficult. 

"It doesn't seem like a very happy business relationship at this point," she said. 

