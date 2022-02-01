 
Kanye West spotted chatting up with new woman after Julia Fox romance

Kanye West spotted chatting up with new woman after Julia Fox romance

Kanye West continues to brew drama over his relationship status.

The rapper, who had recently made his relationship with Julia Fox public, seemed to be having the time of his life as he was snapped chatting up to a woman and laughing in Malibu.

The Donda rapper was soaking up the golden hour on an oceanfront venue called Little Beach House Malibu.

It is pertinent to mention that Kanye was not with his lady love Julia by his side.

The spotting also comes after the rapper was allegedly stirring trouble with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s love life.

The rapper was reportedly spreading rumours about Kim's new man Pete Davidson of having AIDS. 

Sources close to Pete confirmed the news to TMZ saying: "Kanye's been telling everybody within earshot.”

The publication added that as a result of Kanye’s antics Pete has been receiving many calls from his and Kanye’s mutual friends who are "confused and disturbed by the childish behavior".

