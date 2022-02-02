 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Web Desk

David Beckham won wife Victoria Beckham over expensive wine bottles

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

FileFootage

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham bonded over their love of wine back in the days.

The 46-year-old former footballer reveals in a new interview that the duo used to order the most expensive wine in every restaurant they would go to.

He said: "I'm from the East End of London so I only saw my mum and dad drinking either Blue Nun and Lambrusco, that's as good as it really got.

"When me and Victoria first started dating we used to go to this restaurant in the Midland Hotel in Manchester called The French Restaurant. It was very fancy, we used to go in there and sit in the corner and we used to order the most expensive bottle of champagne and the most expensive bottle of wine. Not knowing what we were drinking.

He continued, before confessing that wife Victoria Beckham is a better wine taster than he is. "We just wanted to have a nice night out and wanted to drink something great. Even though we had no idea what we were drinking. And I think that was my first introduction into tasting a great wine. I want to say it was either a '62 or '67 Latour. That was my first introduction into tasting something that I thought was great. Even though I had no idea whether it was great or not, I knew I was tasting something special."

"At that point, I was still a professional player so I was never really a big drinker. I used to have a glass of wine every now and again. But I never drank throughout my career."

More From Entertainment:

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and her biological children

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and her biological children
Rihanna expecting a baby girl? Fans spot major hint dropped by singer!

Rihanna expecting a baby girl? Fans spot major hint dropped by singer!
Khloe Kardashian ex-husband Lamar still 'dreams about her' in new confession

Khloe Kardashian ex-husband Lamar still 'dreams about her' in new confession
Simon Cowell breaks arm, 'lucky to be alive' after bike crash

Simon Cowell breaks arm, 'lucky to be alive' after bike crash
Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee: Change of guard ceremony takes place at Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee: Change of guard ceremony takes place at Buckingham Palace
Kanye West 'ready' to propose Julia Fox after month of dating: Report

Kanye West 'ready' to propose Julia Fox after month of dating: Report
From Louis XIV to Queen Elizabeth, world’s longest-reigning monarchs

From Louis XIV to Queen Elizabeth, world’s longest-reigning monarchs
Adele confirms her BRIT Awards 2022 performance

Adele confirms her BRIT Awards 2022 performance
Queen Elizabeth II to mark 70 years on the throne on Sunday

Queen Elizabeth II to mark 70 years on the throne on Sunday
James Bond star Lynch, 'West Side Story's DeBose among BAFTA Rising Star nominees

James Bond star Lynch, 'West Side Story's DeBose among BAFTA Rising Star nominees
Hailey Bieber seeks justice for Lauren Smith-Fields

Hailey Bieber seeks justice for Lauren Smith-Fields
Creamery whose cheese is enjoyed by Queen Elizabeth is being probed for polluting a river

Creamery whose cheese is enjoyed by Queen Elizabeth is being probed for polluting a river

Latest

view all