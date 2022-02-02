Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and her biological children

FileFootage

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is one doting mother to the footballer's kids.



The 28-year-old, who has been dating the Manchester United player for over five years and is now ready to tie the knot with her sportsman beau, is currently expecting twins.

However, many do not know that Georgina is not the biological mother of all of Ronaldo's children.

Cristiano's eldest son, 11-year-old Cristiano Jr mother's identity has been kept a secret by the famous player.



He also has four-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo, too were born via an unknown surrogate in 2017. Georgina only mothers Ronaldo's youngest child, three-year-old Alana Martina.

Once his new twins are born, he will be a father of six and Georgina, the biological mother of three.



He announced the pregnancy news with Georgina in late 2021 on Instagram: "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you #blessed.”