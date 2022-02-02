 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and her biological children

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

FileFootage

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is one doting mother to the footballer's kids.

The 28-year-old, who has been dating the Manchester United player for over five years and is now ready to tie the knot with her sportsman beau, is currently expecting twins.

However, many do not know that Georgina is not the biological mother of all of Ronaldo's children.

Cristiano's eldest son, 11-year-old Cristiano Jr mother's identity has been kept a secret by the famous player.

He also has four-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo, too were born via an unknown surrogate in 2017. Georgina only mothers Ronaldo's youngest child, three-year-old Alana Martina.

Once his new twins are born, he will be a father of six and Georgina, the biological mother of three.

He announced the pregnancy news with Georgina in late 2021 on Instagram: "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you #blessed.”

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham won wife Victoria Beckham over expensive wine bottles

David Beckham won wife Victoria Beckham over expensive wine bottles
Rihanna expecting a baby girl? Fans spot major hint dropped by singer!

Rihanna expecting a baby girl? Fans spot major hint dropped by singer!
Khloe Kardashian ex-husband Lamar still 'dreams about her' in new confession

Khloe Kardashian ex-husband Lamar still 'dreams about her' in new confession
Simon Cowell breaks arm, 'lucky to be alive' after bike crash

Simon Cowell breaks arm, 'lucky to be alive' after bike crash
Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee: Change of guard ceremony takes place at Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee: Change of guard ceremony takes place at Buckingham Palace
Kanye West 'ready' to propose Julia Fox after month of dating: Report

Kanye West 'ready' to propose Julia Fox after month of dating: Report
From Louis XIV to Queen Elizabeth, world’s longest-reigning monarchs

From Louis XIV to Queen Elizabeth, world’s longest-reigning monarchs
Adele confirms her BRIT Awards 2022 performance

Adele confirms her BRIT Awards 2022 performance
Queen Elizabeth II to mark 70 years on the throne on Sunday

Queen Elizabeth II to mark 70 years on the throne on Sunday
James Bond star Lynch, 'West Side Story's DeBose among BAFTA Rising Star nominees

James Bond star Lynch, 'West Side Story's DeBose among BAFTA Rising Star nominees
Hailey Bieber seeks justice for Lauren Smith-Fields

Hailey Bieber seeks justice for Lauren Smith-Fields
Creamery whose cheese is enjoyed by Queen Elizabeth is being probed for polluting a river

Creamery whose cheese is enjoyed by Queen Elizabeth is being probed for polluting a river

Latest

view all