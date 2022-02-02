Kate Middleton finally takes over key patronage of Prince Harry

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has finally replaced Prince Harry as Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union.



This was confirmed by the future queen on the official Instagram handle on Wednesday.

Kate Middleton said, “I am so thrilled to become Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union – two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish.”

She further said, “I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports! C.”

Kate Middleton became the first royal to take one of the key roles of her brother-in-law Prince Harry.

Harry had been patron of RFU since 2016. He took over the role from Queen.