Wednesday Feb 02 2022
Kate Middleton already preparing Charlotte to help Prince George 'lead the way'

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Kate Middleton is ensuring her eldest child and future King, Prince George finds support in younger sister Princess Charlotte.

Mirror reports Kate Middleton wanted Prince George to play a responsible when Charlotte started school at Thomas's Battersea in 2019.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge prepared to send off their only daughter to lower school, Charlotte walked slightly behind her mother until the main gate after which Kate told George to lead way for his sister.

She said: "George will have to lead the way."

Royal biographer Penny Junor further told Hello: "Prince George is a very protective and lovely older brother.

"I'm sure he'll look after his little sister and take great pride in showing her the ropes.

Charlotte's first day of school was very important to Kate and William, especially after the Duchess missed George's first day while she was down with Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

