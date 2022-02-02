Machine Gun Kelly faces backlash over his comments about underage Kendall Jenner

Machine Gun Kelly has received flak for an interview in which he revealed his crush on underage Kendall Jenner.

Megan Fox's fiancé made 'repulsive' comments during a chat with Fuse in 2013, when MGK was 23 and Jenner was just 17. The interview is resurfacing these days.



During the chat, the host asked Kelly who his first celebrity crush was, to which he replied, 'I don't care who my first celebrity crush was because right now it's Kendall Jenner.'



The American rapper revealed that he'd spoken about the crush 'so many times', adding, 'I hope that I'm snagging that. Don't let me move to LA. Oof, I'm finding her.'



Supermodel Kendall Jenner, who is now 26 years old, rose to fame as she appeared alongside her family in Keeping Up with the Kardashians. At the time of the interview, she was under the legal age of consent, which is 18 in Los Angeles.

That didn't appear to deter Kelly, though, as he dismissed the notion that he was 'counting down the days' until her birthday and said, 'I’m not waiting until she’s 18, I’ll go now.'

He continued, 'I’m 23, dog, I’m not like a creepy age, y’know what I’m saying? I’m 23, she’s 17, and she’s a celebrity. There’s no limits right there.'



Colson Baker, known professionally as Machine Gun Kelly, said age does not matter: 'I don’t care, say what you want, man.'



Social media users have blasted Kelly after coming across the clip in recent days, with viewers describing it as 'repulsive' and expressing their shock over the fact he '[pulled] up his grooming idols'.