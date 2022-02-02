Prince Andrew's assets could be seized, claims lawyer

Prince Andrew's assets could be seized by bailiffs if the Duke loses the civil sex case levelled against him by Virginia Robert Giuffre.



Arick Fudali, a lawyer who has worked closely with victims of Epstein, claimed the Duke of York could have his assets seized if he loses the assault case.



"There is a method and procedure for seizing assets, even overseas assets, in the event there is an award of damages and the defendant tries to avoid paying," Mr Fuali told The Sun.

“Assuming for the sake of this question that there is an award of damages against Prince Andrew, he would be able to avoid the seizure of assets by posting a bond pending the inevitable appeal.

“Assuming the appeal goes in favour of Ms Giuffre, Prince Andrew would either have to pay the amount owed, settle the matter for another amount, or risk his assets being seized.”

One of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre, has said she was forced to have sex with Andrew in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island between 1999 and 2002, when she says Epstein kept her as a “sex slave”.



Prince Andrew, in his previous statement, categorically denied the charges, saying he could not have had sex with a teenage girl at a socialite’s London home because he returned to his house after a children’s party on the night in question and has no recollection of ever meeting her.