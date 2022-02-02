 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre accused of ‘fighting fire with fire’: report

Prince Andrew has come under fire for using sordid tactics against Virginia Giuffre in the assault case, since they may backfire.

Royal commentator and expert Russell Myers issued this warning to the prince during his appearance on the Pod Save the Queen podcast.

There he started off by saying, "Two issues that really leapt out at me are: firstly he is saying there is a lack of information about the veracity of that very infamous picture with him and Virginia Giuffre at Ghislaine Maxwell's London townhouse in 2001.”

"Back in the Newsnight interview, he said that it was a 'picture of a picture of a picture' and that his team weren't altogether convinced it wasn't a fraudulent picture."

However, Mr Myers also highlighted that there is another key piece of evidence for the case that could contradict everything.

"Another of these denials he is making is that he was a 'close friend of Ghislaine Maxwell's'.

"This seems to be extraordinary because we all well know they have been pictured on numerous occasions together, they have been friends since the Eighties, Ghislaine Maxwell was invited to Buckingham Palace.”

Plus, “In recent weeks we have seen that picture of Ghislaine and Jeffrey Epstein in that spot in Balmoral."

