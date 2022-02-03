 
Kate Middleton turning to Beatrice, Eugenie to fill Prince Andrew's roles

Royal experts suspect Kate Middleton has already started reaching out to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie in an attempt to get them to take on Prince Andrew’s roles and patronages.

Royal expert and commentator Neil Sean speculated upon this possibility.

He made the claim on his personal YouTube Channel and was quoted saying, "She is mulling it over and there is good reasons why.”

"She doesn't really want to be seen hurting anyone's feelings and she had a very lengthy chat with someone very close to Prince Andrew because he does appear that the world is kicking him while he's down.”

"There's nothing more embarrassing than bumping into family members like Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie at an official function knowing that you've taken a post of which their father truly enjoyed being part of.”

"What I am told is that she reached out to Eugenie and Beatrice and asked their thoughts. She has the support of Prince William but is she does take it, she will be making history.”

