 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Julia Fox 'celebrates' weird and 'extremist' Kanye West, says astrologer

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

FileFootage

Julia Fox and Kanye West might have been only a few weeks into their relationship, astrology predicts that the couple could be in for a long haul.

As per New York Post, Fox's star sign encourages her to welcome and celebrate a weird match like Kanye West.

"Both Fox and West are air signs, an elemental commonality that lends itself to intellectual fellowship and creative collaboration. Aquarians like Fox not only tolerate but celebrate the weird, making her a bonafide fit for Gemini extremist and oft off-the-rails Ye," notes New York Post.

The piece adds: "Aquarians are famous for developing public personas as a private defense. As Fox related to the Huffington Post, 'I don’t really care about being seen. I want the things that I create to outshine the person that I am perceived to be, which I think is often not accurate and not really representative of who I am.' While Fox’s masks may be metaphorical, her man prefers a more literal approach."

Fox and Ye began dating in December 2021 and have ever since been on a whirlwind romantic ride. Sources reveal that the rapper is now planning a big fat wedding with his new flame.

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid has a 'secret' TikTok account 'only' for THIS purpose

Gigi Hadid has a 'secret' TikTok account 'only' for THIS purpose
Jennifer Lopez is 'so happy' to give love another chance with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is 'so happy' to give love another chance with Ben Affleck
BTS Jimin asks fans 'not to worry' after appendicitis surgery: 'I'm recovering well'

BTS Jimin asks fans 'not to worry' after appendicitis surgery: 'I'm recovering well'
Gigi Hadid gushes about 'so aware' daughter Khai, finding 'beauty' in hardships

Gigi Hadid gushes about 'so aware' daughter Khai, finding 'beauty' in hardships
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla hit new milestone

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla hit new milestone

Tara Emad, 28, to perform Meghan Markle's role in Suits' Arabic adaptation

Tara Emad, 28, to perform Meghan Markle's role in Suits' Arabic adaptation
Duchess Camilla's dog beats TV srar Paul O’Grady’s pup in training challenge

Duchess Camilla's dog beats TV srar Paul O’Grady’s pup in training challenge
Kate Middleton praised for spinning the rugby ball on one finger

Kate Middleton praised for spinning the rugby ball on one finger
Four men charged in actor Michael K. Williams's overdose death

Four men charged in actor Michael K. Williams's overdose death
'Game of Thrones' studio tour takes fans into world of Westeros

'Game of Thrones' studio tour takes fans into world of Westeros
Rihanna saddens fans as she breaks her silence following pregnancy news

Rihanna saddens fans as she breaks her silence following pregnancy news
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning sensational jubilee move: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning sensational jubilee move: report

Latest

view all