Thursday Feb 03 2022
Selena Gomez spills beans on ‘Met Gala disaster’: ‘I’ve to get out of here’

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

Selena Gomez stunned in a white dress, featuring a catholic proverb, at 2018 Met Gala that stood out even more thanks to her fake tan; however, the look turned into a ‘disaster’ later in the night as the Wolves singer recalled ‘running out’ of the event.

During her recent conversation with Glamour UK, the Lose You To Love Me hit-maker revealed her memorable red carpet ‘disaster'.

The 29-year-old singer recalled, “While I was getting ready for the Met Gala a few years ago, we put on a bit of tanning lotion and it looked beautiful but as the night went on it kept getting darker and darker."

The Rare Beauty founder admitted that she had no idea how bad it looked until she saw a picture of her tan turned orange.

"And here I am at this prestigious event — my first thought was — 'I have to get out of here!’” expressed the Ice Cream singer.

She told the outlet that the beauty blunder was indeed cringe-filled but she was comfortable being herself.

“From the time I can remember, I've always felt like I had to be perfect or look a certain way," she explained. "It took me a long time to realize that I only wanted to be myself — that what made me unique was also what made me beautiful."

