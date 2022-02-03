 
Whoopi Goldberg thinking of walking out after Holocaust backlash: source

Shortly after Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension from The View, it appears she is losing her patience over the allegedly ‘harsh punishment’ inflicted upon her and is considering walking away for good.

Even though the suspension is temporary, an insider close to OK! Magazine confesses Goldberg is refusing to accept the decision and is becoming livid.

Even though, “They suspended Whoopi giving everyone a two-week cooling-off period because the last thing the show wants right now is to be looking to find a replacement for Whoopi and Meghan McCain whose seat still remains empty at the table.”

This decision has ended up infuriating Goldberg, and “Whoopi is livid. She is a proud woman who has an Oscar. She doesn’t need this [expletive]."

"ABC bowed down to outside pressure and humiliated Whoopi. They kicked her when she is down rather than having her back. The question is, does Whoopi even want to return to the show? At the moment that answer is ‘no."

Before concluding they admitted, "This could have been a teachable moment. A 24-hour news story, but now ABC has made it much bigger with the suspension.”

