Thursday Feb 03 2022
Nick Cannon’s eight child sparks ‘celibacy journey’: ‘I’m out of control’

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

Nick Cannon recently wore his heart on his sleeve and shed light on the real reason he chose to become totally celibate for a while after conceiving his eighth child.

Cannon made this revelation on the latest episode of his talk show.

This news comes shortly after Cannon announced the upcoming birth of his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi and fans began speculating upon his journey towards celibacy.

However, he clarified the entire situation with admission and admitted, "My therapist was one of the [people] who said I should probably be celibate and the reason why is because I had shared that news about Bre being pregnant."

“That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then. So for anyone who's thinking, 'Oh he wasn't celibate,' I was!"

Just like any other dad-to-be Cannon began to feel overwhelmed with the idea and “didn’t know what to do” so he decided to try and “get a grasp” on his life.

In his admission, he even went on to say, "I felt like I was out of control and honestly, celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and being able to deal with this.”

Before signing off he also shared that his self-reflective journey has come to its natural end especially since he “almost made it to New Year.”

