Friday Feb 04 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded 'Prince & Princess of cancellation': report

Friday Feb 04, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been branded the labeled ‘Prince & Princess of cancellation’ for trying to “stick their beaks” into someone else’s fight.

British journalist Brendan O'Neill called out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He accused the couple of “sticking their beaks” into the Spotify row and told Sky News Australia, “I am shocked by this whole situation, we have these hippies for censorship like Neil Young and more recently Joni Mitchell, who are basically calling on a massive corporation to ditch Joe Rogan because they don’t like him.”

“And of course, Harry and Meghan have to stick their beak in! There has never been a woke bandwagon they haven’t tried to jump on, and now they are getting involved too!"

Mr O'Neill went on to accuse the pair of "aspiring" to be "The Prince and Princess of cancellation" as he shared his frustration at their intervention.

Mr O'Neill further shared his frustrations and added, "They've always wanted to control how people think and they now see an opportunity to do that through Spotify.”

"Even though they've never even made any podcast for Spotify – they got paid a lot of money for not doing much at all."

