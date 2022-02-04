The Weeknd gets spotted with ex Bella Hadid’s former friend Simi Khadra

 
The Weeknd has been creating a massive buzz around his personal life lately as he was recently spotted with his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid’s former friend Simi Khadra.

According to Daily Mail, the Blinding Lights singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, and the DJ was papped leaving Sunset Tower in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The Khadra sisters also attended the singer’s album release event in West Hollywood last month.

Left: Daily Mail spotted The Weeknd and Simi Khadra Right: Simi and Haze Khadra with Bella Hadid
Hadid, reportedly removed Tesfaye and Khadra from her Instagram following list last year just before the rumoured couple sparked dating speculations.

A few weeks ago, the singer ignited romance heresay with Angelina Jolie when fans observed the 'movie star' reference in his song Here We Go... Again!

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd in LA Photo Credits: Twitter/@WeekndChart
Meanwhile, the Dawn FM singer dated Hadid for four years before parting ways in August 2019. He also dated Selena Gomez from January to October 2017. 

