Saturday Feb 05 2022
Saturday Feb 05, 2022

Julia Fox opens up on Drake dating rumours: ‘Nothing really happened’

Julia Fox broke her silence to clear up the rumours that she dated Drake years before igniting her romance with Kanye West.

During her Friday’s episode of Forbidden Fruits podcast, the Uncut Gems actor shut down the heresay while adding that her beau, Ye, is already aware of her past connection with the God’s Plan song-maker.

Fox opened up, “(Drake) He's a great guy and a gentleman... and that was it. Nothing really happened, we were just, like, friends hanging out.

"I wouldn't say that we were dating,” she insisted.

The 32-actor also addressed the feud between both the hip-hop stars. “I feel like they've squashed their issues," as she mentioned informing the Flashing Light rapper about her ‘friendship’ with the Certified Lover Boy artist.

"Obviously, when I first started speaking to Ye, I told him immediately — I think on the first day, before it went any further — because I'm just an honest person,” said Fox.

