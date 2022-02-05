 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West slams Kim Kardashian for claiming to be ‘main provider’ for children

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

Kanye West slams Kim Kardashian for claiming to be ‘main provider’ for children
Kanye West slams Kim Kardashian for claiming to be ‘main provider’ for children

Kanye West is not letting his estranged wife Kim Kardashian get away with her claims of being the main provider for their children.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Flashing Lights rapper posted a screenshot of the SKIMS founder's statement.

“What do you mean by main provider ? America saw you try to kid nap [sic] my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address,” the rapper, who now goes as Ye, wrote.

The Donda rapper further alleged, “You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing.”

“I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs,” West hit back at Kardashian who earlier wrote claimed that the 44-year-old rapper is constantly attacking her. 

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” she uploaded her statement on IG Story.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West believes 'God sent him on earth' for a greater purpose: Watch

Kanye West believes 'God sent him on earth' for a greater purpose: Watch
Cristiano Ronaldo family 'stumbling block' in wedding with Georgina Rodriguez: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo family 'stumbling block' in wedding with Georgina Rodriguez: Report
Kanye West blasts outlet for 'spinning' kids narrative: 'I NEED AN APOLOGY'

Kanye West blasts outlet for 'spinning' kids narrative: 'I NEED AN APOLOGY'
Julia Fox opens up on Drake dating rumours: ‘Nothing really happened’

Julia Fox opens up on Drake dating rumours: ‘Nothing really happened’
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham welcome second child

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham welcome second child
Queen Elizabeth offers £50,000 salary as she advertises for security manager

Queen Elizabeth offers £50,000 salary as she advertises for security manager

Queen Elizabeth officially begins Platinum jubilee celebrations

Queen Elizabeth officially begins Platinum jubilee celebrations

Eminem nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction 2022

Eminem nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction 2022
Kim Kardashian hits back at Kanye West

Kim Kardashian hits back at Kanye West
Kanye West lashes out at Kim Kardashian over daughter's TikTok video

Kanye West lashes out at Kim Kardashian over daughter's TikTok video
After 2017 boycott, Iranian director Farhadi ready for awards season

After 2017 boycott, Iranian director Farhadi ready for awards season
HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ is officially renewed for season 3

HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ is officially renewed for season 3

Latest

view all