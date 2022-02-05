Cristiano Ronaldo family 'stumbling block' in wedding with Georgina Rodriguez: Report

FileFootage

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, does not want her beloved child to marry Georgina Rodriguez, reports Marca.



The 36-year-old soccer player, who in a new Netflix documentary confessed that he is '1000 percent' sure to marry ladylove Georgina, has apparently held off his wedding all this time due to family's reservations

While Georgina, who mothers his youngest daughter Alana, is waiting for a proposal, it is reported that the Manchester United star's mother does not approve of the union.

Sources close to Cristiano say that Aveiro believes that "the couple should not get married as Georgina's motivation for doing so is to take advantage of her son's money." The same opinion is held by the star's siblings.

This comes despite the player's often praising Georgina on her constant support to Cristiano and his children.