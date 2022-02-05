 
Saturday Feb 05 2022
Kanye West believes 'God sent him on earth' for a greater purpose: Watch

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

Kanye West believes he is destined for bigger things in life.

In the official trailer of his new documentary Jeen-yus: A Kanye Trilogy dropped Friday, the 44-year-old rapper insists there is so much more to tell in his story.

"When I first put the camera on this up-and-coming producer back in 1998, I knew he was destined for greatness," a voiceover begins the trailer. "The goal was to see how far his dreams would take him, but I had no idea where life would take us next. It felt like the bigger Kanye got, the farther we grew apart. But there was more to Kanye's story that I needed to tell."

In the next clip, the rapper adds from an old interview that his success "was in God's plan."

"I think he just has me here for a reason, that I have something to say," West says in the trailer. "There's people that might be better programmers, better rappers, [but] the way I think I really won is I had the heart. If I do what I'm supposed to do, people [are] gonna look back like, 'Man, remember dude used to just make beats for people?'"

Kanye's trilogy will hit theaters on Feb. 10 after which it is set to stream on Netflix on Feb. 16.

