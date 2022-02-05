Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber illegally park cars in handicap spots during Pilates

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are receiving flak for parking their luxury cars in handicap spots while they stretch their muscles in pilates, reports TMZ.

The supermodels do not back out from the illegal activity, even after being pointed out that they're in the wrong.

It is reported that the owner of their Pilates studio requested the two of them to park in the disabled spot as they bring a lot of paparazzi attention. It is, however, argued that the parking space is jointly owned by many other businesses in the area.

"We've seen them do this repeatedly over the last few weeks, but they continue to park there," says TMZ.

The report added, "We're also told on most days, their security teams will move the cars after Kendall and Hailey get into class -- and bring them after. If the cars aren't moved, security stands by and can get them out of the way if needed."

