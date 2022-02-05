 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez 'wanted to make music' since she was 5: 'That was my dream'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

Jennifer Lopez wanted to make music since she was 5: That was my dream
Jennifer Lopez 'wanted to make music' since she was 5: 'That was my dream'

Jennifer Lopez was a fan of dancing ever since she was a child.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the 52-year-old revealed: "I just wanted to make music," she began."I wanted to dance on stage like I did at my dance recitals when I was five and six years old."

"That was my dream, was able to do that and make a living doing that. And yes, it's still amazing to me, because I come from humble beginnings in the Bronx," she said of her past.

Speaking about her role in upcoming rom-com Marry Me, JLo said: "I play a pop star who is kind of in this age of social media, who over the years has gone through different versions of what fame is from the tabloids to this, to that and everything.

She added: "I was able to bring so much of myself. I don't think anybody could have understood this role the way I do, because being an actress and a singer and a performer, and having that experience of trying to keep your feet on the ground while all of this stuff is happening with this tremendous fame, when all you really wanted to do in the beginning was, be a singer and a dancer, and an actress."

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian 'kidnapped' Chicago in front of whole America

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian 'kidnapped' Chicago in front of whole America
Khloé Kardashian posts about making ‘mistakes’ after Tristan Thompson paternity drama

Khloé Kardashian posts about making ‘mistakes’ after Tristan Thompson paternity drama
BTS member Jimin gets discharged from hospital post appendicitis surgery

BTS member Jimin gets discharged from hospital post appendicitis surgery
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber illegally park cars in handicap spots during Pilates

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber illegally park cars in handicap spots during Pilates
Megan Fox ex-husband expecting first child with girlfriend after 2021 divorce

Megan Fox ex-husband expecting first child with girlfriend after 2021 divorce
Kanye West believes 'God sent him on earth' for a greater purpose: Watch

Kanye West believes 'God sent him on earth' for a greater purpose: Watch
Cristiano Ronaldo family 'stumbling block' in wedding with Georgina Rodriguez: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo family 'stumbling block' in wedding with Georgina Rodriguez: Report
Kanye West blasts media outlet for 'spinning' kids narrative: 'I NEED AN APOLOGY'

Kanye West blasts media outlet for 'spinning' kids narrative: 'I NEED AN APOLOGY'
Kanye West slams Kim Kardashian for claiming to be ‘main provider’ for children

Kanye West slams Kim Kardashian for claiming to be ‘main provider’ for children
Julia Fox opens up on Drake dating rumours: ‘Nothing really happened’

Julia Fox opens up on Drake dating rumours: ‘Nothing really happened’
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham welcome second child

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham welcome second child
Queen Elizabeth offers £50,000 salary as she advertises for security manager

Queen Elizabeth offers £50,000 salary as she advertises for security manager

Latest

view all