Lindsay Lohan spills the beans on her 'intimate' wedding plans with Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan recently revealed plans of her 'intimate' wedding ceremony with Bader Shammas, to whom she got engaged in November, 2021.

During her appearance on Good Morning America on Friday, the Mean Girls star spilled the beans on her dream wedding as she expressed her wish to take vows surrounded by her close family members.

“I want to keep it small and intimate and just, you know, family-focused and just really beautiful,” she said.

The Parent Trap actor also shared that on her wedding day she will probably be ‘making sure that everyone is good’.

Lohan also shared that her hunt to find out the best destination for her nuptial has already begun.

“I’m looking at destinations. I’ve already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress … But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything,” she said.

Talking about ‘the best part’ of a wedding, Lohan shared that she’s looking forward to don multiple outfits on the special occasion.



