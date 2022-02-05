Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson shares snap with child after cheating scandal

Khloe's baby daddy Tristan Thompson posed for a rare snap with his eldest child Prince after admitting he fathered a child while in a relationship with Kardashian.



The 30-year-old basketball looked every inch the proud dad in a snap with his five-year-old son who also looked super cute in a red Balenciaga jumper.



Tristan shared a series of love heart emojis with the photo, in which he is seen cuddling his son.

The sportsman shared the post as Khloe, 37, continues to deals with the aftermath of her ex's confirmation that he cheated on her - leaving the reality regular "devastated".

Texas-born fitness model Maralee Nichols sued Tristan for child support after claiming they had an affair during his relationship with Khloe.