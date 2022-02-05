 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson shares snap with child after cheating scandal

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

Khloe Kardashians ex Tristan Thompson shares snap with child after cheating scandal

Khloe's baby daddy Tristan Thompson posed for a rare snap with his eldest child Prince after admitting he fathered a child while in a relationship with Kardashian. 

The 30-year-old basketball looked every inch the proud dad in a snap with his five-year-old son who also looked super cute in a red Balenciaga jumper.

Tristan shared a series of love heart emojis with the photo, in which he is seen cuddling his son.

The sportsman shared the post as Khloe, 37, continues to deals with the aftermath of her ex's confirmation that he cheated on her - leaving the reality regular "devastated".

Texas-born fitness model Maralee Nichols sued Tristan for child support after claiming they had an affair during his relationship with Khloe.

More From Entertainment:

Julia Fox reacts to claims she dated Drake before Kanye West: 'We were just friends'

Julia Fox reacts to claims she dated Drake before Kanye West: 'We were just friends'
Queen cuts cake to mark her Platinum Jubilee, holds reception for volunteers

Queen cuts cake to mark her Platinum Jubilee, holds reception for volunteers
Andy Cohen receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star on his son Ben’s 3rd birthday

Andy Cohen receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star on his son Ben’s 3rd birthday
Prince Harry sparks outrage with his new comments

Prince Harry sparks outrage with his new comments
Kate Middleton goes head to head with Princess Anne

Kate Middleton goes head to head with Princess Anne
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's ongoing war may harm their children

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's ongoing war may harm their children
Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True channels her inner style diva with a $4K donut purse

Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True channels her inner style diva with a $4K donut purse
Khloe Kardashian answers to questions about her reunion with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian answers to questions about her reunion with Tristan Thompson
Katie Price's racy photos leak online

Katie Price's racy photos leak online
Reese Witherspoon twins with daughter Ava as they kick off weekend with a toast

Reese Witherspoon twins with daughter Ava as they kick off weekend with a toast

Alec Baldwin's return to 'Boulder Film Festival' called out by netizens

Alec Baldwin's return to 'Boulder Film Festival' called out by netizens
Lindsay Lohan spills the beans on her 'intimate' wedding plans with Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan spills the beans on her 'intimate' wedding plans with Bader Shammas

Latest

view all