 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s dwindling support prompts search for ‘new avenues’: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

Experts believe the dwindling fortunes of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have forced the duo to scramble in their hurried search for new avenues of support.

Royal editor and expert Russell Myers brought this new information to light during his recent appearance.

He began by telling Pod Save the Queen listeners, “It wasn’t necessarily deemed a project that she could continue, but it appears that LA lawyer Marjorie Witter Norman has filed a new application to trademark the name which was actually in July last year.”

He also shocked fans by revealing, “It was actually only found out in the recent weeks and it was filed under the name of Delaware-based holding company called Frim Fram Inc. which is linked to Meghan’s business manager, Andrew Meyer.”

“So, I think this is quite interesting because they are not doing social media, they obviously doing things on Archewell, they might put an occasional photograph out on Archewell, the website.”

"Or that's all they’ve asked, some of their patronages, not patronages, their associations I suppose. Mayhew did one for Archie’s bday last year, didn’t they?"

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded hypocrites for ‘relying on Spotify income’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded hypocrites for ‘relying on Spotify income’
Meghan Markle setting up for ‘undoubted success’ with The Tig rumors

Meghan Markle setting up for ‘undoubted success’ with The Tig rumors
Prince Harry feared he would 'lose' his wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry feared he would 'lose' his wife Meghan Markle
Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson shares snap with child after cheating scandal

Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson shares snap with child after cheating scandal
Julia Fox reacts to claims she dated Drake before Kanye West: 'We were just friends'

Julia Fox reacts to claims she dated Drake before Kanye West: 'We were just friends'
Queen cuts cake to mark her Platinum Jubilee, holds reception for volunteers

Queen cuts cake to mark her Platinum Jubilee, holds reception for volunteers
Andy Cohen receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star on his son Ben’s 3rd birthday

Andy Cohen receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star on his son Ben’s 3rd birthday
Prince Harry sparks outrage with his new comments

Prince Harry sparks outrage with his new comments
Kate Middleton goes head to head with Princess Anne

Kate Middleton goes head to head with Princess Anne
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's ongoing war may harm their children

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's ongoing war may harm their children
Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True channels her inner style diva with a $4K donut purse

Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True channels her inner style diva with a $4K donut purse
Khloe Kardashian answers to questions about her reunion with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian answers to questions about her reunion with Tristan Thompson

Latest

view all