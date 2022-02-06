Meghan Markle’s dwindling support prompts search for ‘new avenues’: report

Experts believe the dwindling fortunes of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have forced the duo to scramble in their hurried search for new avenues of support.



Royal editor and expert Russell Myers brought this new information to light during his recent appearance.

He began by telling Pod Save the Queen listeners, “It wasn’t necessarily deemed a project that she could continue, but it appears that LA lawyer Marjorie Witter Norman has filed a new application to trademark the name which was actually in July last year.”

He also shocked fans by revealing, “It was actually only found out in the recent weeks and it was filed under the name of Delaware-based holding company called Frim Fram Inc. which is linked to Meghan’s business manager, Andrew Meyer.”

“So, I think this is quite interesting because they are not doing social media, they obviously doing things on Archewell, they might put an occasional photograph out on Archewell, the website.”

"Or that's all they’ve asked, some of their patronages, not patronages, their associations I suppose. Mayhew did one for Archie’s bday last year, didn’t they?"