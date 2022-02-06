Experts ‘rejoicing’ as Queen finally strips Prince Andrew of key roles

Queen Elizabeth’s decision to put her foot down on Prince Andrew’s assault case has excited royal fans.



Royal biographer and historian Marlene Koenig made this claim during a candid chat.

According to Express UK she started by issuing a call-out over Prince Andrew’s sexual assault battle and began by saying, “He should have been forced to step down even before the interview.”

Hence, Ms Koenig believes it to be a good thing that “Andrew’s mother finally put on her Crown and put down her foot in regards to his problems.”

Many of the other royals in the Firm are speculated to have backed the Queen in her decision to cut Prince Andrew from her nest and members of the British forces like Lieutenant Stuart Hunt are “glad” for the decision and believe the entire ordeal Prince Andrew has gotten himself embroiled in to be purely “unsavory business.”