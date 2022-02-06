 
Sunday Feb 06 2022
Prince Harry addresses arguments with Meghan Markle that nearly

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

Prince Harry recently broke his silence about the argument with Meghan Markle that nearly cost him his relationship with “a woman I could see myself spending my life with.”

This revelation has been made by Prince Harry himself, during his interview with BetterUp

During the interview, he tugged at heartstrings by addressing some of the realities he was forced to face when struggling with “hard days.”

Prince Harry started off by admitting, "Some days are great, some days are really hard. I'm always kicking myself - 'If you'd have done this, which you know works for you, you wouldn't be in this state now.'”

At the end of the day, "It's work, but of all the work that's pulled towards us, it's the most fulfilling work - apart from being a dad."

Another interview with Apple TV + included further revelations and Prince Harry could be heard diving deeper into his time in therapy and added, "I saw GPs. I saw doctors. I saw therapists.”

“I saw alternative therapists. I saw all sorts of people, but it was meeting and being with Meghan.”

"I knew that if I didn't do the therapy and fix myself that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with."

"There was a lot of learning right at the beginning of our relationship. She [Meghan] was shocked to be coming backstage of the institution of the British Royal Family.”

"When she said, 'I think you need to see someone,' it was in reaction to an argument that we had.”

"And in that argument, not knowing about it, I reverted back to 12-year-old Harry. The moment I started therapy, it was probably within my second session, my therapist turned around to me and said, 'That sounds like you're reverting to 12-year-old Harry'.”


