Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of ‘stopping’ kids’ visit to rapper’s hometown

Kanye West continues his social media attacks on estranged wife Kim Kardashian as he recently accused the beauty mogul of not allowing their kids to go to rapper’s hometown with him.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 44-year-old rapper, who now goes as Ye, dropped a photo of him with his late mother Donda West. “You need an angel to watch over you,” can be read written over the photo.

“I WANT TO BRING MY KIDS TO MY HOME TOWN OF CHICAGO TO SEE MY BASKETBALL TEAM PLAY FOR 7 THOUSAND PEOPLE,” he wrote in the caption of the post in all caps.

He slammed the SKIMS founder while added, “AND KIM IS STOPPING THAT HOW IS THIS JOINT CUSTODY?”

Meanwhile, the hip-hop star recently thanked American politician and activist Candace Owens for supporting his stnce on his daughter’s TikTok usage as she tweeted, “There is no 8 year old in the world that needs social media. Go color.”





