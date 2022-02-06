 
Royal family releases Queen's photos to mark her Accession Day 2022

Royal family releases Queen's photos to mark her Accession Day 2022

The palace has released stunning photos of Queen Elizabeth to mark Accession Day 2022: the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s reign and the start of her Platinum Jubilee year.

In the first picture, her majesty is seen with one of her famous red boxes. Over the past 70 years, The Queen has received daily papers from her Private Secretaries, in person or via a red despatch box. The boxes hold documents updating Her Majesty on events in Parliament as well as overseas and Commonwealth matters, and State papers requiring her signature and Royal assent.

In the photo, the Queen is wearing two diamond ivy leaf clips, which were a gift from the Queen mother for the then Princess Elizabeth’s 21st birthday.

In the last picture, Queen is seen in her private audience room at Buckingham Palace in 2015. 

This photograph was released to mark the moment Her Majesty became the longest reigning British Monarch on 9 September of that year.

